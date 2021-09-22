DraftKings hasn’t set out what financial gains it might make from a deal. One snag is that Entain is already partnered with MGM, which says it needs to consent to any transaction that effectively turns Entain into a competitor. MGM wants to take control of what is currently a 50:50 joint venture. In theory, Entain’s technology could be carved up between the two to get a deal over the line. But that would reduce the benefits for DraftKings. And MGM may just prefer to bid again for Entain itself.