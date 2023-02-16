DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $242.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $855.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800.5 million.
DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKNG