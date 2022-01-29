The status quo — and its extension — got a boost with Mattarella’s margin of victory in the eighth and final round of voting: he won a landslide 759 votes, far above the required minimum of 505. That mandate will give him clout to push through reforms in the legislature’s remaining tenure. Some have already been made but more are necessary to boost growth and to ensure that EU funds continue to flow. Some of Draghi’s supporters hope that he may yet get another chance at ascending to the presidency in a year or so, should Mattarella decide not to serve his entire second term. But in Italian politics, that is a lifetime away.