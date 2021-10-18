Draghi has stayed the course, refusing to be moved the protests. His steadfastness provides more impetus and support to Italy’s moderates. For a Europe hoping to mute extremism, Italy could become an encouraging bellwether. The country has an uncanny history of being an omen: Fascism begetting Nazism, Silvio Berlusconi prefiguring Donald Trump. The rise of populism here was seen as a harbinger for wider Europe. Now its wane — notably in a country whose economy is on a two-decade decline — is welcome news. And that would be thanks to the new mood that wonkish, gravitas-laden Draghi has brought to Italy.