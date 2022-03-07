Now, the war in Ukraine has forced a reckoning in the Atlanticist, pro-NATO government of technocrat Mario Draghi. Early ambiguity by Draghi, the former European Central Bank president, over the extent Italy would back sanctions against Russia has transformed into hard action. That’s good news for Europe as it forges its own identity among superpowers.

On the eve of the war, it looked as if Italy was once again going to go soft again. That’s because the country imports 95% of its natural gas — and 40% of that comes from Russia. Russians are also big buyers of Italy’s luxury goods. The last thing Draghi’s unity government needs is rising fuel bills and crisis at core national industries.

What’s more, leaders of the far-right League — a key member of Italy’s government — openly idolize Putin. Matteo Salvini was once photographed in Moscow wearing a Putin t-shirt. In March 2017, he signed a nebulous “collaboration” deal with Russia that appears to range from business links to regional security. When bombs began to drop on Ukraine, Salvini avoided condemning the aggression.

Paola Subacchi, professor of international economics at the Global Policy Institute at Queen Mary University of London, says that Italy made an embarrassing mistake with the China agreement, blaming it on “a populist government with a fundamental confusion about its strategic priorities.” Meanwhile, Subacchi says Italy has traditionally found it difficult “to provide a tough front vis-a-vis Russia for the reason of a combination of commercial, strategic and cultural interests.”

Draghi was too ambiguous early on in calling out Russian aggression. Some critics said he was operating within the moral relativism that is traditional in Italian dealings with Russia. A more generous analysis excuses him because nuance was a habit formed at his previous job at the ECB, That made him slow to realize when tough talk was required. “Mario is still learning to be prime minister,” one of his old confidants at the Bank of Italy tells me, asking to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The equivocation appears to be over. Rome has backed sanctions, joining a united front with Berlin and Paris. “Italy does not intend to turn the other way,” Draghi told Italy’s upper house on March 1.

This underlines the importance of having Draghi as Italy’s prime minister rather than a League-backed Putin apologist. Having Italy back a united front with France and Germany adds heft to the bloc. It’s not just that Italy brings greater unity to Europe: Italy diversifies the European viewpoint so not all policy thinking emanates from the Franco-German camp.

It’s going to take a time to build post-pandemic Europe. Italy is a key part of its construction. And here’s an important corrective. During the second world war, when Churchill spoke of the country as Europe’s underbelly, he never used the word “soft.”

