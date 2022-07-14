Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Much of Europe assumed Italy had ushered in a new dawn when Mario Draghi was appointed prime minister on Feb. 13, 2021. On Thursday, however, not quite a year and a half later, the Draghi era entered its twilight. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Draghi tendered his resignation after part of his coalition rebelled, abstaining in a vote he deemed crucial to remaining in office. President Sergio Mattarella rejected his attempt to quit and suggested Draghi test the waters for support next week by addressing lawmakers and explaining the crisis. That buys Draghi time and the possibility of avoiding a snap election by cobbling together an alternative coalition.

Still, the euro area’s third-largest economy is descending yet again into political turmoil. It is bad news for Italy and Europe and a rude awakening for international investors. The great hope has fizzled that the prime minister would guarantee improved public finances and economic growth in a country that hasn’t seen much in years.

Advertisement

This all comes at the worst possible time and in the worst possible conditions: There’s a war going on and we are just days before the European Central Bank comes out with an anti-fragmentation tool largely to benefit the country by restraining its bond spreads. It is further proof that Italy’s political class is incapable of looking beyond the next election cycle.

Even in the country’s most difficult hours, Rome can’t help but put party machinations before national interest. As a result, not only has Draghi’s reputation been tarnished, Italy risks losing its place at the table in Brussels alongside Germany and France. It was his prestige — as the former president of the ECB who rescued the European Union amid the euro crisis — that gave Italy that new clout and sense of robust discipline. All of that’s now a mirage, thanks to the shortsightedness of local politicians.

Take Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the abstaining Five Star Movement and the catalyst for Draghi’s move to resign. He justifies the current government crisis by arguing that Italy is facing serious economic problems and Draghi hasn’t listened to his demands about inequality. He isn’t prepared to take the blame for the fall. But you can’t be in government and work against it.

Advertisement

There are some real ideological differences between the two men. For example, Draghi approves of sending weapons to aid Ukraine but the Five Star base does not. Most of the recent drama, however, is posturing to revive Conte’s moribund party in the polls even though an election does not guarantee anything for Five Star in terms of seats. Meantime, the economic crisis that Conte says he wants to soften will be amplified by the turbulence he has created.

The next general election isn’t due till the spring of 2023, but in Italian politics, practice leaves plenty of room for improvisation. If Draghi can form another coalition, he should do it and lead the government through the winter. The prime minister doesn’t like to get his fingers dirty in the petty, everyday politics but the extra time would avoid the unhealthy fibrillation that comes with a snap election campaign. In his former life as ECB head, Draghi restored confidence in the euro with three simple words: “Whatever it takes.” This time around, he could do the same for Italy by simply staying put. It is not the ending he was hoping for. In fact, it’s the mess he wanted to avoid. But no one gets a clean exit from Italian politics.

Staying on will give him a chance to mitigate what comes after. If recent polls are anything to go by, the far-right Brothers of Italy party would likely win the next election. Its leader, Giorgia Meloni, has benefited enormously from opposing Draghi. (It is the only major political group not part of his coalition.) She’s wasted no time calling for an election. Brothers of Italy taking the most seats in the legislature would send shockwaves from Rome to Brussels. It would undo much of what Draghi has achieved since February 2021. Markets would be panicked over the possibility, once again, of the dreaded Italexit.

Advertisement

While international commentators have been too sanguine about a post-Draghi Italy, I am not entirely convinced Italexit will be as imminent as it was in previous political convulsions — even if Meloni is ascendant. The subject, for the most part, has disappeared from public discourse. Only a small fringe seriously wants it; the politicians who raise the issue use it as bargaining chip to agitate for concessions from Brussels.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of the Draghi era was to be a form of containment. In 2018, Italy had been shaken by a populist earthquake that saw both the fringe right and left win power and influence as voters pushed to transform what they saw as a government that no longer delivered. The new powers-that-be promised transparency and an end to political intrigues. That didn’t work out. Draghi was appointed (he was never elected) to patch things together. His day in the sun was always going to be short. The next best hope — if and when the next election comes — is that Italians not return to the parody of politics they voted to dismantle four years ago.

More From This Writer and Others at Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

•

This Energy Crisis Needs a ‘ Whatever It Takes’ Moment: Maria Tadeo

• The Woman Who Might Lead Italy to the Far Right: Rachel Sanderson

•

Ukraine Has Better Heroes Than This Friend of Fascism: Andreas Kluth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Maria Tadeo is the European correspondent for Bloomberg Television based in Brussels where she covers European politics, economics and NATO.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article