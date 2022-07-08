Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The young immigrants known in the US as Dreamers, and the federal program known as DACA that was designed to protect them from deportation, have dominated the fraught debate over immigration reform in Washington for the better part of a decade. President Joe Biden wants to put Dreamers on a fast track to citizenship. But nine states are suing to have DACA declared illegal, which could lead to these immigrants being kicked out of the country.

1. Who are the ‘Dreamers’?

The term refers to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children and have lived in America much or most of their lives, despite technically not being allowed to be there. The name originated with a bill first proposed in the 2001-2002 Congress, the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, that aimed to help such undocumented immigrants attend college in the US and earn legal permanent residency upon graduating. Though revised and re-introduced many times, the bill has never passed Congress, and it’s been upstaged in recent years by the more pressing debate over DACA, which Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, repeatedly vowed to repeal.

2. What is DACA?

It’s a program -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- established by President Barack Obama in 2012 without congressional involvement to shield many of the Dreamers from deportation. The program allows them to apply for renewable, two-year permits that protect them from deportation and allow them to work legally. Applicants must have arrived before 2007 at an age younger than 16 and must have been younger than 31 as of 2012. They must have no significant criminal record and be enrolled in high school or have a diploma or the equivalent. The program doesn’t provide a path to permanent residency or citizenship. Obama said it was not intended as “a permanent fix” but was merely “a temporary stopgap measure” until Congress finally approved the Dream Act. (Critics say Obama’s action was an egregious example of presidential overreach.) Nevertheless, DACA is still around. In one of his first acts as president, Biden issued an executive order calling on the secretary of homeland security to take all appropriate actions to “preserve and fortify” DACA.

3. How many people are protected by DACA?

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that 646,000 people are enrolled in DACA. The vast majority are from Mexico, with smaller contingents from Guatemala, El Salvador and other countries. Most had no connection to their previous countries. Some didn’t know they were undocumented until they sought driver’s licenses or college aid. Current law makes it difficult for them to obtain legal status unless they leave the US and apply. Another 685,000 people meet all the criteria to apply for DACA, the institute estimates. Under Trump, whose efforts to abolish DACA were thwarted by the courts, the government stopped accepting new applications for more than three years. In December 2020, a district court ordered officials to resume taking them. After another court ruled that DACA was illegal in mid-2021, the government stopped granting new requests, though it continued to accept them.

4. What’s the lawsuit about?

In a case before a federal appeals panel in New Orleans, nine Republican-led states claim that a president can’t legally usurp congressional authority to set immigration policy or alter federal programs without following all required rule-making steps. They also complain that DACA grants federal benefits -- which the states must pay for -- to whole classes of people in the country illegally in violation of immigration law. Lawyers for the Biden administration argued that DACA complies with existing immigration law because agents retain discretion to reject specific applicants on a case-by-case basis, while focusing limited resources on expelling higher-priority offenders. They stressed in court papers that Dreamers’ ability to lawfully work, access employer health care, buy homes and pay property taxes reduces the financial burden on states to provide education and health services to undocumented immigrants.

5. What does Biden propose?

He has urged Congress, as part of an overhaul of US immigration policy, to pass legislation making Dreamers eligible to apply immediately for permanent residency in the US and eventually for citizenship. In March 2021, the House of Representatives, where Biden’s Democratic Party has a majority, passed such a bill, the Dream and Promise Act, but it stalled in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties.

