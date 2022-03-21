State and federal agencies have issued all permits, Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William P. Doyle tweeted. Doyle said dredged materials will be used to help rebuild Poplar Island, an island off the Eastern Shore that has suffered from severe erosion.

The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. became stranded outside the shipping channel and officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

Evergreen said Friday that a plan to refloat the Ever Forward involves dredging the bay’s muddy floor, releasing ballast to lighten the load and using tugboats and the ship’s main engine to free the vessel.