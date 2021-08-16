The systems are categorized from Level 0 to 5, based on how much the machine takes over. Level 0 features simply pass on information to the driver -- think sounding an alarm when you’re speeding. Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot is classified as Level 2 because it requires driver supervision, sort of like on an airplane. Robotaxis that are being tested in confined areas in China could be categorized as high as Level 4 because their autonomous systems are advanced but the vehicles are limited in terms of where they can go. The pinnacle -- yet to be achieved -- would be the fully autonomous car that can drive everywhere, under all conditions.