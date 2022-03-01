But if we have learned any lessons from the past quarter century, it should be that college officials will look for a way to skirt these restrictions, just as they have with laws limiting the use of race as a primary factor in admissions to favor some groups over others.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Strategies designed to promote racial diversity can just as readily be used to provide cover for legacy admissions, whereby children or grandchildren of alumni or donors receive special preferences. The current trend toward eliminating standardized tests and class rankings for purposes of diversity, or making those tests optional, gives schools even more latitude.

As measures of ability or promise become less objective, legacy students — just like other students with wealth and connections — will be the ones likely to benefit by taking advantage of new rules. Of course, this is the reverse of what the sponsors of the congressional legislation intend. They would reject comparisons to ongoing lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina that claim the universities have been discriminating against students in some racial groups at the expense of others.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in these cases in October with a ruling expected next year. The court ruled in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke in 1978 that colleges could not use race as a primary factor in admissions, but only as a “plus factor.” In Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003, the justices stipulated that the policy be “narrowly tailored.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The only way that plaintiffs in the two court cases might prove they had been discriminated against would be to examine the individual test scores and grade point averages of the various applicants to these schools. That is not readily done because those records are confidential and private.

But the plaintiffs claim that Asian American students in the Harvard case and white and Asian students in the University of North Carolina suit who have test scores (as well as grades and extracurricular resumes) well above the average at the schools were turned down in favor of admitting Black, Hispanic and Native American students whose SAT scores were well below the average.

To get around those measures, admissions officers have used vaguely worded tests of personality or character to boost the portfolios of students from favored groups and scale back the records of students from other groups. Asian applicants argue that they tend to be greatly disfavored by these subjective measures.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Court will decide whether or not schools are allowed to tip the scales in these ways. The schools claim such measures are necessary if they are to admit diverse and balanced classes. No matter what the court decides, colleges may look for new ways to arrive at the results they want.

A parallel question is now being posed to admissions officers in regard to the policy of admitting “legacies.” These “tips,” as they are called, are used by elite schools to encourage alumni loyalty and assist in raising funds. Even if such legacies were banned or discouraged due to outside pressures and attention, colleges will still be able to find ways to identify relatives of alumni or donors through essays, interviews, letters and recommendations.

Legacy students might be more likely to write an essay that mentions specific aspects of a school’s history or campus traditions. They might be less likely to use the Common Application and more able to write a school-specific essay. They might also be more likely to visit in person and mention that they have parents who attended.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Legacies made up 15% of the 2019 Harvard class. If Harvard eliminated preferences based on race and legacy and for children of donors, faculty and staff, and gave a larger boost to socioeconomically disadvantaged students of all races, legacies would have declined from 15% in the status quo to 4%, according to an expert report filed in the case.

But the campaign against legacy admissions, thought to be an aspect of the push for diversity and against “privilege,” cannot be squared with efforts to get rid of standardized tests — since elimination of clear and reliable measures will give admissions officers more wiggle room to select the mix of students they want.

Whatever you want the next freshman class to look like, the only way to ensure accountability on the part of colleges is by insisting on measurable standards of academic performance.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

(James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Naomi Schaefer Riley is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and at the Independent Women’s Forum.)

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Supreme Court Should Just End Affirmative Action: Ramesh Ponnuru

• Why the ‘Most Qualified’ Person for a Job Hardly Ever Is: Stephen L. Carter

• The Supreme Court Won’t Uphold Affirmative Action: Noah Feldman

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Naomi Schaefer Riley is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum.

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion