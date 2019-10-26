DeWine’s comments mean a probable delay for the Dec. 11 execution of James Hanna. He is sentenced to die for killing cellmate Peter Copas at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in 1997.

DeWine initially delayed executions because of concerns about the constitutionality of the first pharmaceutical used in Ohio’s three-drug method.

That drug is the sedative midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam). It has been used in several problematic executions. Critics say it doesn’t render inmates deeply unconscious enough.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD