NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey-based drug manufacturer has filed a federal lawsuit after its shipment at a Hampton Roads port fell into the Elizabeth River.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that the newly filed lawsuit stems from a July mishap in which eight large containers toppled like dominoes into the river while berthed at the Norfolk International Terminals, the largest facility in the Port of Virginia.

The drugmaker, Heritage Pharmaceuticals of East Brunswick, New Jersey, says that 562 packages of drugs worth $200,000 were destroyed when the refrigerated container plunged into the river.

Among those being sued is Virginia International Terminals, a private subsidiary that operates the Virginia Port Authority’s facilities.

A port spokesman told the Virginian-Pilot that the port does not comment on pending litigation.

