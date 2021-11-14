Boeing brought its new 777-9 passenger jet from Seattle in the longest flight to date for the 777X as it undergoes continued tests and awaits regulatory approval. Boeing says the aircraft will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet. The Middle East’s largest carrier, Emirates, has ordered 126 of the 777X, but the Dubai-based airline has expressed frustration with delays around its delivery, which is not expected before late 2023.