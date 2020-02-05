The airport blamed the weaker numbers in part on a 45-day closure of its southern runway, the bankruptcy of India’s Jet Airways and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Government-owned Emirates’ low-cost sister carrier, FlyDubai, had been flying a number of the Maxs in its fleet.
It’s the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world’s busiest for international travel. The world’s busiest airport overall is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.