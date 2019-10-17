The site of Expo 2020 rises out of what were once rolling sand dunes stretching toward the horizon. It’s a feverish construction site by tempo and temperature that has tens of thousands of workers building what looks like a new city in the desert.
But the planning for the event, now a year away, highlights the contradictions of Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD