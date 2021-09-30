Meanwhile, questions also remain over the economic boost the Emirates will see from the event. Relying on a projection of 25 million visitors, auditors EY in 2019 estimated a $6 billion boost during the event. EY told The Associated Press it hadn’t updated any of its figures and Expo officials now say they expect some 25 million “visits” both in person and online. Dubai already said it would give government employees six days off to explore the Expo site as long-haul carrier Emirates is offering free tickets to travelers.