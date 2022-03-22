To reduce delays and disruption, some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city’s second airport. The operator said it alerted all airlines to “plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.”
The runway last underwent such extensive repairs in 2014, while the southern runway was similarly refurbished in 2019.
Dubai International Airport is home to Emirates, the region’s largest carrier that has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a major global aviation hub.