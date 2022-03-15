The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said it would offer 3.25 billion shares on the stock market, which it put as equivalent to 6.5% of its overall worth. It did not provide an initial price for the shares.
Dubai is home to 3.5 million people and has seen a surge of interest as the sheikhdom weathered the coronavirus pandemic and kept its vital tourism and real estate markets afloat.
The utility, known by the acronym DEWA, planned a glitzy announcement Tuesday at a luxury hotel. Officials said they would not allow journalists to film the announcement.