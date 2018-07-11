FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Nigel Travis, center, Chairman and CEO of Dunkin’ Brands, attends the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq in New York. Standing with Travis are David Hoffmann, second from left, president of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. & Canada, and Nelson Griggs, right, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Dunkin’ Brands Group CEO Nigel Travis is retiring and will be replaced by Hoffmann the company said Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Dunkin’ Brands Group CEO Nigel Travis is retiring and will be replaced by David Hoffmann.

Travis, 68, has been CEO for almost a decade.

The Canton, Massachusetts, company said Wednesday Travis was named executive chairman of the board of directors.

Hoffmann, 50, will take over the CEO position immediately. He will also serve on the board of directors and remains president of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Before joining Dunkin’ Brands, Hoffman spent 22 years at McDonald’s Corp.

