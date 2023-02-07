DuPont de Nemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.16 billion.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.8 billion, or $11.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.02 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to be 80 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.
DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $4 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.3 billion to $12.9 billion.
