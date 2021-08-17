The government statistician said that for every 100 unemployed people, there were 106 jobs available. There were a record 327,000 jobs open at the end of June, with unemployment falling to 3.3%.
The Dutch economy grew by just under 10% from a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on years of growth.
The economic rebound was spurred by consumers spending more as shops, cafes and restaurants reopened from lockdowns, while the government spent heavily on education and health care — including the country’s vaccination campaign and COVID-19 testing.