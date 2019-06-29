ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — A new floating farm has opened in a corner of Rotterdam’s busy harbor is showcasing what its creator calls a sustainable way of producing dairy in the places where most people consume it — the world’s busy cities.
Moored in a small harbor in Rotterdam’s busy port, the farm is a futuristic three-story floating structure where one robot milks the cows and another automatically scoops up the manure that gives the enterprise its familiar smell.
Its roof collects rainwater and a raft of solar panels floating alongside produces 40 percent of the energy the farm needs.
The fully-functioning showcase of circular-economy farming combines Dutch expertise in recycling, building on water and automated agriculture is drawing interest from around the world.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.