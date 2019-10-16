Farmers accuse the institute of inaccurately calculating nitrogen levels as the Dutch government struggles to meet European Union emissions targets in part by offering to buy up farms voluntarily.
From De Bilt, the farmers are set to drive to The Hague, where the military is helping police block roads leading to the historic town center.
The protest is the second major farmers’ demonstration this month in the Netherlands.
