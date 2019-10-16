Cooper, headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, sells professional lighting systems. It had sales last year of $1.7 billion.
Signify CEO Eric Rondolat says the deal underscores the importance of North America to his company and will “substantially strengthen our position in this attractive market.”
The two companies will retain separate front offices and work together to tap into the growing market for professional lighting and increasing switch to LED lighting.
