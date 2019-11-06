The military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

The nature of the suspicious situation remained unclear.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in big numbers at the airport.

An AP photographer near the main entrance said the situation appeared calm, with military police and civilian police officers visible inside the building. Cars picking up and dropping off passengers continued to arrive as normal.

No further details were immediately available.

