Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million.
The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $917.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $817 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $4.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.81 billion.
