For many across the US, work schedules are a painful unknown. It’s not uncommon for workers in retail, restaurants and hospitality to get notice of an upcoming shift just weeks or even days before they’re due to report to work.The issue of unpredictable work shifts has been a sticking point in labor talks between railway operators and their workers over the past year as they negotiated new contract terms to increase pay and improve their quality of life. Congress intervened last week to force a deal that increases salaries and adds an extra paid day off. Left undecided are demands over shift scheduling, which will be hammered out in continuing talks, backed by the threat of binding arbitration. It’s unclear where these discussions will land. But a forced examination of unpredictable scheduling across the railroad industry will spotlight a labor practice that should have ended years ago.

Much of the service industry depended on what’s sometimes called dynamic scheduling or on-call scheduling until news stories in 2014 shed light on the chaos and economic instability it brought to workers’ lives. Six local governments and Oregon adopted laws regulating employer scheduling the following year after a public uproar about the use of software to program shifts at companies including Starbucks Corp and Victoria’s Secret. Victoria’s Secret paid $12 million to settle a class action lawsuit in California that alleged the company owed more than 43,000 workers pay for times they were required to call their stores to see if they should report to work and were told to stay home. Starbucks said at the time that it didn’t use on-call scheduling and required store managers to schedule partners with at least eight hours between closing and opening shifts. But the practice never really went away.Nearly two-thirds of workers surveyed by The Shift Project last fall received less than two weeks’ notice of their work schedule, unchanged from the period prior to the pandemic. More than a third got just a week’s notice and a quarter had as little as 72 hours to prepare, according to a report produced by faculty from the Harvard Kennedy School and University of California, San Francisco, who collated data from workers at the largest service sector firms. That’s a significant burden for the 43 million Americans working in retail, hospitality and restaurants.Without a predictable schedule, employees struggle to coordinate a second job or school pick-ups, let alone childcare or medical appointments. They also face income volatility, making it difficult to pay bills or put away savings for an emergency. Three in 10 adults in the US said their family income varied from month to month, according to a 2020 Federal Reserve report. Workers in the construction or leisure and hospitality industries reported higher rates of inconsistent monthly income.

Such swings make it difficult for vulnerable workers to qualify for social assistance programs, which often bridge thegap between wages and the cost of living. For instance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program requires recipients to work at least 80 hours a month to qualify. Similarly, states mandate a certain number of hours a week under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Walmart Inc., McDonald’s, and Kroger Co. were among employers with the largest estimated number of Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients, according to an October 2020 Government Accountability Office report. (To be sure, rail workers tend to be well-paid with engineers making just north of $100,000 and yard workers taking home more than $70,000 plus good health and pension benefits.)

Customer-driven companies, such as those in retail, adopted on-call scheduling software because it gave them flexibility to add or remove shifts as needed, depending on customer traffic or demand. The idea was that it would save labor costs and keep companies from having workers sitting around a store with little to do while still getting paid.

But those cost savings can be deceptive. A 2018 study of predictive scheduling across 28 Gap Inc. stores led by the UC Hastings’ Center for WorkLife Law found under consistent, predictable schedules, labor productivity improved by 5% and median sales rose by 7%. The researchers estimated that shifting to more stable schedules over the 35-week period led to a revenue increase of $2.9 million for the company across all 19 stores that moved to stable scheduling. After the study, Gap eliminated on-call shifts and required all stores to finalize schedules two weeks in advance.

For a moment during the pandemic, there were signs that the relationship between workers and employers had fundamentally shifted. Service workers were hailed as heroes for braving exposure to a deadly virus to ensure all of us had access to food and household essentials — a narrative that may have benefitted companies more than workers. Many retail companies added hazard pay, additional paid time off and paid leave when a worker contracted Covid. But many of those benefits have been phased out. A labor crunch pushed up retail wages and forced companies to add new paid sick leave benefits to draw in workers, though wage gains have been eaten up by inflation.

The impasse around unpredictable scheduling in the railroad industry reflects how little has actually changed despite all the lessons of the early pandemic days — even around labor practices that seem absurd and unproductive. The outcome of the ongoing talks will be a testament to whether the pandemic has brought any permanent improvement to how service workers — our heroes — are treated now that the initial crisis has passed.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry.

