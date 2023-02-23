Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.7 million.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $293.2 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $722.7 million.
