This offering of 500 million new shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.
Alibaba’s 55-year-old founder, Jack Ma, is China’s richest entrepreneur with a net worth of $39 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which tracks the country’s wealthy.
The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”
