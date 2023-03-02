ACRES Commercial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — UNIONDALE, N.Y. — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $10.6 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $44 million.
ACRES Commercial shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.56, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR