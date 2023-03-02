AerCap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $495 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.66 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $726 million, or $3.02 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.01 billion.

AerCap shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

GiftOutline Gift Article