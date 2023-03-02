AerCap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $495 million.
The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $726 million, or $3.02 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.01 billion.
AerCap shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.
