American Eagle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $54.6 million.
The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $125.1 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.99 billion.
American Eagle shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.13, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.
