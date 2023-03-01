American States Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — SAN DIMAS, Calif. — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $78.4 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $491.5 million.
American States Water shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.91, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR