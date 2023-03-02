Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium — LEUVEN, Belgium — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.84 billion.
The brewer posted revenue of $14.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.19 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.97 billion, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.79 billion.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.
