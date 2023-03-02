Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEUVEN, Belgium — LEUVEN, Belgium — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.84 billion. On a per-share basis, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 98 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $14.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.97 billion, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.79 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

GiftOutline Gift Article