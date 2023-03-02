Best Buy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHFIELD, Minn. — RICHFIELD, Minn. — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $495 million. On a per-share basis, the Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $2.61 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $14.74 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.75 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.8 billion to $45.2 billion.

Best Buy shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 3%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY

GiftOutline Gift Article