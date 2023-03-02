Bilibili: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SHANGHAI — SHANGHAI — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported a loss of $216.7 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $890.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.09 billion, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

Bilibili expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.48 billion to $3.77 billion.

Bilibili shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILI

