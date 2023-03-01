Box: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $26.8 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $990.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $248 million to $250 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

Box shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.58, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

