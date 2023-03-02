Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BURLINGTON, N.J. — BURLINGTON, N.J. — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $185.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $2.96 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230.1 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 3% in the last 12 months.

