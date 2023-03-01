Cardlytics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $378.3 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $11.32. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The company posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $465.3 million, or $13.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $298.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $54 million to $63 million.

Cardlytics shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.32, a fall of 90% in the last 12 months.

