CECO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $116.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.4 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $422.6 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $485 million.

CECO shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

