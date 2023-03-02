Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its fourth quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $814,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $172.2 million, or $1.94 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $33.8 million.
