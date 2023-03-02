Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its fourth quarter. The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $814,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $172.2 million, or $1.94 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $33.8 million.

