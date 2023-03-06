Ciena: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. — HANOVER, Md. — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $76.2 million.
The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959.2 million.
