CRA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — BOSTON — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million. The Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $145 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.6 million, or $5.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $590.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI

GiftOutline Gift Article