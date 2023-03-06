CTI BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $93 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $53 million.

