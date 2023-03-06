CTI BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $93 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $53 million.
_____
