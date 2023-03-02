Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $108.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $248 million, or $15.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $556.5 million.
