Elastic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 10 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $276 million to $278 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.07 billion.
