Frontdoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $339 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion.

