Funko-A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. — EVERETT, Wash. — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $42.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $333 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $8 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of $1 per share to a loss of 90 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $255 million for the fiscal first quarter.
