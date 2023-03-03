Gold Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

DENVER — DENVER — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $138.7 million.