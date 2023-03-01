Golden Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.
The gaming services provider posted revenue of $279.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.
